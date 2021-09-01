(CBS DETROIT) – To celebrate Taylor North’s Little League World Series victory, the team is holding a victory parade on Thursday, Sept. 2.
Starting at 6 p.m., a marching band will lead the team from the Taylor Recreation Center in Goddard, down Goddard and Pardee roads to Heritage Park.READ MORE: Royal Oak Township Fire Displaces Five Families
The parade will end at the Sheridan Center, where Taylor Mayor Rick Sollars will welcome the team for a victory speech, along with music, food, fireworks and more.READ MORE: The Mission of Dutton Farm
But that’s not all for the Little League Champs, Taylor North was invited onto the field at Comerica Park to meet the Detroit Tigers!
Taylor North had their photo taken with members of the team, and they all received customized Tigers jerseys as well.MORE NEWS: DTE Energy Says It Will Spend More Money On Tree Trimming
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.