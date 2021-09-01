Southfield (CW50) – The Joe Vicari Restaurant Group has been a staple in Detroit’s restaurant community for more than 30 years, with dozens of restaurants across Metro Detroit. Some of these restaurants include Andiamo, Joe Muer Sea Food, Brownie’s On The Lake, Bronze Door, and Birmingham Pub, to name a few.
Chef Jim Oppat, Corporate Executive Chef of Joe Vicari Restaurant Group, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk discuss JVRG's dedication to its employees and how the group has helped create thousands of jobs in Michigan.
One of the main reasons that JVRG can create so many jobs is their relationship with major events across Detroit. The group is involved in catering some of Detroit’s biggest events, including the annual Detroit Grand Prix.
To find out more about the restaurants under JVRG, go to VicariRestaurants.com
