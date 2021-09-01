  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Logan Tesmer
Filed Under:Andiamo, Chef, Community, Community Connect, Italian, Jobs, Joe Vicari Restaurant Group, JVRG, Lisa Germani, Pasta, Restaurants

Southfield (CW50) – The Joe Vicari Restaurant Group has been a staple in Detroit’s restaurant community for more than 30 years, with dozens of restaurants across Metro Detroit. Some of these restaurants include Andiamo, Joe Muer Sea Food, Brownie’s On The Lake, Bronze Door, and Birmingham Pub, to name a few.

 

Joe Vicari has opened restaurants based on three basic principles: Fresh authentic cuisine, impeccable service, and a warm, inviting atmosphere. These principles have helped Vicari grow his group into dozens of restaurants and the creation of over 10,000 jobs to go with them. Alongside the principles that help drive costumers to the restaurants, Vicari has an established relationship with his employees where they know he is going to do what’s best for them and their families.
The group’s main restaurant, Andiamo, is most famous for its hand-made pasta, which is featured in an Eye On Detroit feature during this week’s Community Connect.

Community Connect Host Lisa Germani, with Chef Jim Oppat, Corporate Executive Chef for the Joe Vicari Restaurant Group

 

Chef Jim Oppat, Corporate Executive Chef of Joe Vicari Restaurant Group, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk discuss JVRG’s dedication to its employees and how the group has helped create thousands of jobs in Michigan.

One of the main reasons that JVRG can create so many jobs is their relationship with major events across Detroit. The group is involved in catering some of Detroit’s biggest events, including the annual Detroit Grand Prix.

To find out more about the restaurants under JVRG, go to VicariRestaurants.com

Watch Community Connect, Saturday at 7am on CW50