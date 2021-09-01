(CBS DETROIT) – Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a Detroit man in connection to the non-fatal shooting of his five-year-old son.
James Curtis Hill Jr., 53, has been charged with two counts of second-degree child abuse, one count of felon in possession, two counts of felony firearm, one count of possession of cocaine, and one count of possession of heroin.
On Aug. 26 at approximately 1:40 p.m., in the 12970 block of Pelkey Street in Detroit, Curtis allegedly left his unsecured handgun in a place where his five-year-old son could reach it. The son picked up the handgun and shot himself on the right side of his head.
The boy was taken to a local hospital to be treated.
Hill was arraigned on Aug. 30 in the 36th District Court and given a $25,000 bond.
If released on bond, he must wear a GPS tether.
The Probable Cause Conference is scheduled for September 15, 2021, at 8:30 a.m., and the Preliminary Examination is scheduled for September 22, 2021.
