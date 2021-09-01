Southfield (CW50) – Lauren Roumayah grew up in a house full of cooking and baking. Constantly surrounded by the food and desserts, baking became her passion. After attending high school, she went to college closer to the city. Finding a love for the food throughout Detroit, she began infusing Detroit flavors into her baking, using her classmates as taste testers.

She founded Detroit Cookie Company to deliver outside the box flavors in cookies to the people of Detroit and continues to grow the company every year. The companies continued expansion has led to the opening of an Ann Arbor location, along with a manufacturing facility where all of the products can be made in a much larger setting than in the kitchen at the stores.

More growth equals more jobs, and Roumayah is more than happy to help bring those jobs to Michigan. When she started Detroit Cookie Company, she wanted to give as much as she could to the community. She did not expect the community to give back to her and the company as much she was willing to give, but to her surprise, the support and love for Detroit Cookie Company continues to grow and Roumayah knows that the jobs she creates inside her company will help others grow in their careers and in life.

Lauren Roumayah, Founder of Detroit Cookie Company, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about he company’s growth and what the future holds.

Roumayah also discussed the story of one of her employees climbing the ladder within the company, showing how much the company’s employees are willing to work hard to see Detroit Cookie Company succeed and grow.

Learn more about Detroit Cookie Co. at DetroitCookieCo.com

