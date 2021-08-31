(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying and locating three suspects and a vehicle connected to a homicide on the city’s east side.
On Wednesday, May 19, at approximately 4:15 p.m. in the area of E. 7 Mile Rd. and Sunset, the suspects pulled up to an auto shop in a white Chevy Sonic vehicle.READ MORE: Animals Most Susceptible To COVID-19 Getting Vaccinated At The Detroit Zoo
They then entered the auto shop and fired multiple shots, fatally wounding a 44-year-old male.READ MORE: Family Vows To Win Freedom Of Detroit Journalist Held In Myanmar
If anyone has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.MORE NEWS: 'Forever Chemicals' Found In Groundwater Near Military Bases In Great Lakes Region