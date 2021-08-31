(CBS DETROIT) – Ford is suspending reservations for the upcoming Ford Bronco.
A company memo revealed this is due to the high number of Bronco reservations and "current commodity restraints."
However, customers can still work with their local dealerships to place an order for a Bronco.
Ford says the high number of reservations means delivery of the Broncos will now extend through 2022.
