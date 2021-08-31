(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Zoo has begun vaccinating animals who are most susceptible to COVID-19.
The special dose developed for animals has been approved to use on a case-by-case basis by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).READ MORE: Conviction To Be Dropped In Michigan Fire That Killed 5 Kids
The first animals to receive the vaccine are gorillas, chimpanzees, tigers, and lions.READ MORE: Man Sent To Prison For Stealing From Oakland Hills Country Club Caddie College Fund
“The animals routinely get other vaccinations. Many of the mammals are trained to present themselves to our animal care staff for minor medical procedures, including vaccinations. We’re both thankful and relieved a special vaccine is now available to protect against COVID-19,” said Scott Carter, chief life sciences officer for the DZS.
According to zoo officials, no animals at the Detroit Zoo have contracted COVID-19.MORE NEWS: GOP Launches Ballot Drive To Tighten Michigan Voting Laws
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.