(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a suspect wanted in connection to a non-fatal shooting that happened on Detroit’s east side.
On Saturday, Aug. 21, at approximately 4:45 a.m. the male and female victims, were driving away from a gas station when they noticed the suspect following them.
They then drove to a residence in the 17000 block of Riopelle. As the male victim exited the car the suspect started shooting and struck him.
The suspect then drove off heading north on Riopelle.READ MORE: Detroit Centers, Churches Open As Sites For Vaccine Boosters
The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
Detroit Police say they need assistance locating the suspect, who has been identified as 28-year-old Tyron Harris. Harris was last seen wearing black shorts and a white shirt and driving a black Dodge Avenger that had no license plate.
If anyone has any information pertaining to this incident, please call the Detroit Police Department's 11th precinct at 313-596-1140 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
