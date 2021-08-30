(CBS DETROIT) – As the start of school approaches, Detroit Public Schools is offering free COVID-19 testing for all students.
This is happening now through the end of the week.
COVID-19 tests are being offered at two schools, East English Village and Renaissance High School, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Aug. 30 through Sept 3.
Pre-registration is helpful but is not required. To preregister, visit here.
For more information visit the DPSCD website.
