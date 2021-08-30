(CBS DETROIT) – CVS is limiting the number of COVID-19 tests people can buy.
The drugstore says those shopping online can buy up to six tests.
According to Bloomberg, it's even less for those in stores, with only four purchases allowed.
The cap comes amid a surge in demand for at-home COVID-19 tests.
