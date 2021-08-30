  • WWJ-TVOn Air

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The captain of the Michigan State women’s rowing team died after a crash on Interstate 96.

Olivia Long, 20, of Lake Orion was in a vehicle that rear-ended a truck Thursday in Ionia County during a traffic slowdown caused by another crash, police said.

She died a day later, MSU said.

“We have lost a young, promising life way too early,” MSU rowing coach Kim Chavers said. “Olivia was an excellent teammate who was invested in those around her and our program.

Rowing is a spring sport. Long enrolled at MSU during the 2019-20 academic year and got a spot on the varsity team as a sophomore.

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.