(CBS DETROIT)– Every Monday morning since June, hundreds of cars line up at Woodside Bible Church in Lake Orion for Forgotten Harvest food distribution.

Seeing this great need, the church along with neighboring Canterbury Village set out on a mission to help out.

“We wanted to meet the needs of the people and we ended up putting our heads together and found a place in the building where we could put it and it’s now here,” said Jon Dahlke with Community Outreach at Woodside Bible Church.

On Monday the church and owners of Canterbury Village officially opened the Village Food Pantry.

“If somebody has a need and needs food we just want them to come and show up,” Dahlke said.

Dahlke says the pantry will be able to feed hundreds of families, and the need is great, Jan Riley knows this first hand, she’s picking up food for 5 families.

“So many people are getting ready to lose their unemployment, not everyone knows, how or where to go or they don’t have transportation,” Riley said.

In addition to collecting food items from customers, Canterbury Village presented a $5,000 check to the pantry.

“We wanted to give back to our great community in Lake Orion and this is coming to fruition and we’re super excited about it,” said Canterbury Village owner Keith Aldridge.

The food pantry will be open every Monday and Wednesday from 10:30am till 2:30pm for anyone in need.

The Village Food Pantry

Located at Canterbury Village

2500 Joslyn Ct.

Lake Orion, MI 48360

