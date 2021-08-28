DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW – Sunday, August 29, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
GETTING ANSWERS – When Astra (Olivia Swann) and Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) find themselves as stowaways, they learn that Constantine (Matt Ryan) is still chasing the Fountain of Imperium and find themselves in 1920s Texas.
With the rest of the Legends stranded, they come up with a plan to get help by using Rory (Dominic Purcell) as bait that will also help reunite him with something that is special to him.
Meanwhile, Spooner learns some information about her past that she wasn't expecting.
Caity Lotz, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Adam Tsekham, and Shayan Sobhian also star.
Caity Lotz, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Adam Tsekham, and Shayan Sobhian also star.

Maisie Richardson-Sellers directed the episode written by Ray Utarnachitt & Marcelena Campos Mayhorn (#614).
Original airdate 8/29/2021.