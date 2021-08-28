THE OUTPOST – Thursday, September 2, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
BEST LAID PLANS – Talon (Jessica Green) and Luna (Maeve Courtier-Lilly) fight against the gods but not all goes as planned.
Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) is reunited with someone from his past.
Meanwhile, Garret (Jake Stormoen) and Janzo feud over the fate of a prisoner.
Lastly, Tobin (Aaron Fontaine) fights to save Talon.
The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Igor Ŝunter (#3B08).
Original airdate 9/2/2021.