CORONER – Thursday, September 2, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
RAISE THE DEAD – Jenny (Serinda Swan) and Donovan (Roger Cross) investigate a mysterious death in a haunted house.READ MORE: UM Study: Eating A Hot Dog Could Take 36 Minutes Off Your Life
Charles Officer directed the episode written by Chris Roberts (#303).READ MORE: West Nile Virus Detected In Macomb County
Original airdate 9/2/2021.
Also starring Éric Bruneau, Ehren Kassam, Tamara Podemski and Uni Park.MORE NEWS: On-Campus Students At Wayne State University Prepare For, 'New Norm'
Every episode of CORONER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.