WELLINGTON PARANORMAL – Sunday, August 29, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
OLD SCHOOL GHOUL – Officers Minogue (Mike Minogue) and O’Leary (Karen O’Leary) mistakenly free the ghost of a 1930’s cop whose immediate mission is to get things back to the “good ol’ days.”READ MORE: UM Study: Eating A Hot Dog Could Take 36 Minutes Off Your Life
Also starring Maaka Pohatu.READ MORE: West Nile Virus Detected In Macomb County
Tim van Dammen directed the episode written by Melanie Bracewell (#203).
Original airdate 8/29/2021.MORE NEWS: On-Campus Students At Wayne State University Prepare For, 'New Norm'
Every episode of WELLINGTON PARANORMAL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in, or authentication required.