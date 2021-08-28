IN THE DARK – Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
COMING APART – When Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) starts to spin out, Felix (Morgan Krantz) takes matters into his own hands.
Also starring Casey Deidrick, Keston John, Matt Murray, and Theodore Bhat.
The episode was directed by Clara Aranovich and written by Corinne Kingsbury & Yael Zinkow (#309).
Original airdate 9/1/2021.