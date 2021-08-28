RIVERDALE – Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
MÄDCHEN AMICK DIRECTS THE EPISODE — Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) enlists the help of Archie (KJ Apa), Kevin (Casey Cott), Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner) and Reggie (Charles Melton) after she learns there is palladium underneath her maple groves.READ MORE: UM Study: Eating A Hot Dog Could Take 36 Minutes Off Your Life
Meanwhile, Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Alice (Mädchen Amick) confront a trucker who may have been involved in Polly’s disappearance.
Elsewhere, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Archie each confront events from their past.READ MORE: West Nile Virus Detected In Macomb County
Erinn Westbrook also stars.
Mädchen Amick directed the episode written by James DeWille (#514).MORE NEWS: On-Campus Students At Wayne State University Prepare For, 'New Norm'
Original airdate 9/1/2021.