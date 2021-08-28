UM Study: Eating A Hot Dog Could Take 36 Minutes Off Your LifeYou may want to skip the toppings on your next hot dog, or skip it altogether: Health researchers at the University of Michigan have found that eating a single hot dog could take 36 minutes off your life.

West Nile Virus Detected In Macomb CountyThe Macomb County Health Department confirms it detected the virus in a sample of mosquitos within the county.

On-Campus Students At Wayne State University Prepare For, 'New Norm'As Freshmen move into dorms on Friday, they're preparing themselves for the coming school year and new norms. Including mask wear indoors, and adhering to COVID safety protocols on campus.

Michigan Reports 3,958 New COVID-19 Cases, 69 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Wayne County Issues Mask Mandate In K-12 Schools For Students, StaffOn Friday, Aug. 27, the Wayne County Public Health Department issued an order that mandates all Wayne County K-12 schools to require students and staff to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

State Civil Rights Agency Watching Housing Dispute In AlmaThe State Department of Civil Rights is keeping an eye on whether a mid-Michigan community grants a zoning change to allow temporary housing for teenagers who cross the southern U.S. border.