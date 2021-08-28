ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO – Monday, August 30, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
DIZZY – Max (Nathan Dean) investigates the break-in meanwhile, Alex (Tyler Blackburn) continues his research.
Rosa (Amber Midthunder) and Isobel (Lily Cowles) team up and Liz (Jeanine Mason) makes a shocking discovery.
Also starring Michael Vlamis, Heather Hemmens, and Michael Trevino.
The episode was directed by Rachel Raimist and written by Leah Longoria & Steve Stringer (#306).
Original airdate 8/30/2021.