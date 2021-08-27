LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s most populated county is requiring masks inside schools.
The health officer in Wayne County issued an order Friday mandating face coverings for PreK-12 students, teachers, and staff regardless of vaccination status. The measure also applies to daycare facilities.
It is the seventh county to implement some form of school mask requirement. School districts in 76 other counties vary on whether masking is optional or mandatory.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has strongly recommended face coverings in schools but has stopped short of reinstating a statewide requirement. Her office says with Wayne County's move, at least half of public school students are subject to masking policies.
