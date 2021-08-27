GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — A judge ordered a western Michigan couple to pay $30,441 to their son for getting rid of his pornography collection.
U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney's decision this week came eight months after David Werking, 43, won a lawsuit against his parents.
He said they had no right to throw out his collection of films, magazines, and other items. Werking had lived at their Grand Haven home for 10 months after a divorce before moving to Muncie, Indiana.
The judge followed the value set by an expert, MLive.com reported. Werking's parents also must pay $14,500 to their son's attorney.
After moving to Indiana, Werking learned that his possessions were missing.
"Frankly, David, I did you a big favor getting rid of all this stuff," his dad said in an email.
