(CBS DETROIT) – On Tuesday, Aug. 24, the Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center rescued animals from a home in Independence Township after animal control officers responded to the home for a welfare check.

Officers received a tip, and when they arrived at the home, located in the 6000-block of Northview Drive, they discovered dogs, cats, rabbits, ferrets, and a bearded dragon living in unsanitary conditions and showing signs of illness.

“Among 82 cats were many who were in distress due to high temperatures in the home, which lacked air conditioning and airflow,” Oakland County officials said in a news release. “The temperature in the home was higher than the outdoor temperature, which was in the 80s. Tragically, nine of the cats were dead at the scene, two died in transit, and two more died overnight at the shelter. Veterinary staff euthanized an additional three cats because of their deteriorating health from an infectious disease. 66 cats remained alive as of Thursday afternoon.”

In addition to these cats rescued, there were eight ferrets, five dogs, four rabbits, and one bearded dragon.

The resident and her spouse permitted the animal control officers to enter the home and inspect it when they arrived. After inspecting the condition of the animals, the officers brought them to the Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center.

They told the officers that they provided “care” for the cats through a cat rescue organization.

She surrendered ownership of the cats to the shelter. Still, some of the other animals were privately owned by her and another tenant living in the house, and they did not give up ownership of those animals despite the animals being removed from the house.

This case remains under investigation.

