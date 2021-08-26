(CBS Detroit) – All hands are on deck to hand out booster shots for the covid vaccine.
Governor Whitmer has authorized state departments and agencies to ready up and deliver booster shots starting September 20th.
The state will prioritize residents living in healthcare facilities and nursing homes.
The FDA says booster shots will be needed for everyone, 8 months after receiving the second dose.
