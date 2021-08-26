(CBS Detroit) – As COVID cases see an increase across Michigan, Ford is pushing back its return plan for salaried workers.
The automaker now plans to adopt a hybrid model starting sometime early next year.
Once in place, Ford plans to keep the hybrid model permanently, allowing employees to work remotely for 30 days a year, as long as their job isn’t dependent on being on-site.
