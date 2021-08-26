(CBS Detroit) – The FBI confirms its raid on Detroit City Hall and the homes of two council members are part of a larger corruption investigation in the city.
We're also getting an inside look at those raids as agents gathered multiple boxes of evidence yesterday.
The agency also targeted the home of council members Janay Ayers and Scott Benson.
special agent Tim waters, who works at the FBI Detroit field office, says, "The citizens of Detroit have a right to a city government that is free from corruption."
