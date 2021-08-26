(CBS DETROIT)– The debate over mask mandates in schools is heating up this week as schools in Southeast Michigan have gone back, or preparing to head back to school.

“It’s not that I’m against its just that I want the choice myself, I have 5 kids all under the age of 14 and they’re my kids I need to make that choice,” said Jennifer Curis, Mother of 5.

Curis says 4 of her children attend school in Oakland County. She’s upset that County official’s decided to mandate masks in schools.

“For me the research I’ve done doesn’t make me believe that these masks are 100% effective,” Curis said.

Curis says she practices great hygiene with her kids as a way to prevent contracting the virus.

This is a debate happening throughout the State. Wednesday Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel says he’s leaving the decision to mask mandate to the school district.

A mom we spoke with earlier this week, decided to keep her 2nd grader home after her school chose not to require mask.

“It’s tough so we have to just stay the course,” said Stacey McDuffie.

As parents and administrators continue to debate mask wear in schools, what are doctors saying.

“This is a discussion that really is over blown and unnecessary the vast majority of physicians 100% support the mask being universally applied for all schools,” said Pediatric Chief of Infectious Disease for Beaumont Health Dr. Bishara Freij MD.

Dr. Freij says Beaumont is not seeing a large amount of COVID cases in children right now, but says if masks aren’t required in schools, it’s just a matter of time, before that changes.

“I can guarantee you that will happen,” said Dr. Freij

He says Doctors just want to see an end to COVID, and masks are the answer.

We want to stop transmission of the virus that is really the goal, should be the goal of every parent, every adult, everybody,” said Dr. Fried

©2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.