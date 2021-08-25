  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMThe Dr. Oz Show
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Capital Region International Airport, lansing, Lansing airport, single-engine commuter jet, small jet crashed and caught fire

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A single-engine commuter jet crashed and caught fire Tuesday evening at Lansing’s airport, but none of the four people aboard were injured, authorities said.

The Cirrus Vision SF50 jet crashed about 7 p.m. at the Capital Region International Airport and then caught fire with four people and one dog aboard, but they safely exited the aircraft.

READ MORE: Michigan Reports 4,326 New COVID-19 Cases, 38 Deaths

Airport personnel and local emergency response teams raced to the scene, and Lansing firefighters aided by several local fire agencies doused the flames.

READ MORE: Key2Finesse Youth Group Raises $75,000 For Gift Of Life Michigan

“We are grateful that everyone walked away from the plane without injuries,” Nicole Noll-Williams, President and CEO of the Capital Region Airport Authority, said in a statement.

The crash and ensuing fire left the jet heavily burned and forced the airport to close temporarily, but it reopened about 2 1/2 hours later.

MORE NEWS: More Protests Follow Mask Orders In Oakland, Ottawa Counties

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.