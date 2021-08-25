LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A single-engine commuter jet crashed and caught fire Tuesday evening at Lansing’s airport, but none of the four people aboard were injured, authorities said.
The Cirrus Vision SF50 jet crashed about 7 p.m. at the Capital Region International Airport and then caught fire with four people and one dog aboard, but they safely exited the aircraft.
Airport personnel and local emergency response teams raced to the scene, and Lansing firefighters aided by several local fire agencies doused the flames.
“We are grateful that everyone walked away from the plane without injuries,” Nicole Noll-Williams, President and CEO of the Capital Region Airport Authority, said in a statement.
The crash and ensuing fire left the jet heavily burned and forced the airport to close temporarily, but it reopened about 2 1/2 hours later.
