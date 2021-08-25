Southfield (CW50) – Detroit Public Schools Community District was in the spotlight last year while the state of Michigan prepared to return for another school year during Fall of 2020. Detroit was seen as a critical location in how the return to school would be handled during a global pandemic. Detroit had been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, and returning kids and teachers to school was a challenging path met with a lot of criticism.
However, after the challenging year with a mixture of in-person and remote learning, DPSCD spent the summer bringing staff and faculty back in to over 100 different buildings safely. DPSCD is confident in the steps they've taken in masking, testing, deep-cleaning, and vaccine programs, that the district hopes to see over 90% of its students return to in-person learning this Fall.
Dr. Nikolai Vitti, Superintendent of Detroit Public Schools Community District, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to discuss the upcoming school year and what DPSCD has done to make sure everyone who attends school will be safe this fall.
You can learn more about Detroit Public School at DetroitK12.org
