(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that struck a male victim while riding his bicycle.
On Sunday, June 20, 2021, at approximately 9:50 p.m., a 56-year-old male victim was struck by a suspect driving in an SUV while riding his bicycle northbound on Brush at Montcalm.
The suspect fled the scene.
The victim is still in critical condition at a local hospital.
If anyone has any information on this crime, they are asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
