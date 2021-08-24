In addition to a large fry and soda health officials are hoping that those unvaccinated will also receive a vaccination shot when they attend one of the COVID-19 vaccination pop-up clinics happening in a couple of McDonalds parking lots in Detroit.

With a DJ and festive environment, It’s a party of sorts in the parking lot of the McDonalds on 8 mile and Lasher on Detroit’s Westside.

“All you gotta do is walk up and get a shot other places you have to register, you have to call in early and make an appointment,” said Detroiter Clyde Talley Jr.

Talley says he heard about this pop-up vaccine clinic on the radio, living just around the corner he said this would be the perfect place for him to receive his 2nd Pfizer dose. Convivence for those wanting a shot in the community is the goal for the organizers, as well they were strategic when choosing this location.

“This is one of the lowest populations within the zip code with vaccines so we’re trying to target areas that don’t have that many people vaccinated just so that way we have a higher outcome,” said Director of Henry Ford Mobile Vaccine Team Ali Mathena.

Henry Ford Health teamed up with Health Alliance Plan and McDonald’s to provide the Pfizer vaccine to anyone eligible and wanting the shot. With vaccine rates still low in the city, they are hoping these sites and having health official’s on hand explaining the vaccines will help with hesitancy.

“We need to get people vaccinated, we need to protect our community,” said HAP Director of Community Outreach & Strategic Partnerships Bridget Hollingsworth Stafford.

During our time at the clinic which was just under 2 hours only about 3 people were interested in getting a shot.

“Why aren’t people getting the shots?” said Talley.

Health official’s hoping now with the Pfizer full FDA approval, more people will feel comfortable getting the shot

The second site will set up Sept. 2 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at a McDonald’s owned by Campbell Sr., 21640 Grand River, Detroit.

No appointment is necessary .

