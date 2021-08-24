(CBS DETROIT) – The eviction moratorium protecting thousands of Detroiters from losing their home is currently the focus of an intense legal battle.
The Biden Administration is now asking The Supreme Court to leave it in place.READ MORE: Pizza Hut Brings Back Detroit-Style Pizza
The Court previously allowed the moratorium to wind down before the CDC renewed it through Oct. 3.READ MORE: CDC Guidance Recommends All But 2 Michigan Counties Should Mask Up Again
Groups representing landlords and real estate groups say Congress does not have the authority to allow the CDC to issue the moratorium.
For more information on how the eviction moratorium is affecting Detroiters, visit here.MORE NEWS: HAP, Henry Ford Health & McDonald's Team Up For Community Pfizer Vaccine Clinics
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.