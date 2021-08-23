(CBS DETROIT) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a statement as the United States prepares for refugees to arrive.
In the statement, Whitmer says, "As Afghan families flee violence and political persecution, it is our duty and honor to welcome them with that fundamental Michigan spirit of friendliness."
She also says state agencies are ready to help refugees get back on their feet.
The Detroit Free Press reported that Samaritas and Bethany Christian Services are two Michigan-based groups expecting refugees, but they do not know when they will arrive or how many there will be.
