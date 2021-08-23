(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 3,920 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 10 deaths Monday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 933,394 and 20,123 deaths as of Aug. 23.READ MORE: GM Recalls All Chevy Bolts Due To Fire Risk
Monday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Friday, July 30. Over the two days (Sunday and Monday) the average number of new confirmed cases is 1,273 per day.
The deaths announced Monday includes 5 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.READ MORE: Whitmer Proposes Spending $1B To Boost Business Climate
Data is now being updated on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
In the state, as of June 25, there has been a total of 865,577 recovered cases of COVID-19.MORE NEWS: COVID Influences Families’ Back To School Worries, According To Recent Mott Poll
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated Tuesday and Friday with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.