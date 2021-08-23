  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS DETROIT) – Here is an important consumer alert for Chevy Bolt drivers.

General Motors is now recalling all bolt electric cars over fire concerns.

Last month, GM warned owners of 2017 through 2019 models of the fire hazard, urging them not to charge the car or park it indoors.

This comes after several reports of the Bolt’s battery catching fire.

The latest recall is expected to cost General Motors around $1 billion.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.