(CBS DETROIT) – Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that a Clarkston man has been charged for sending threatening messages directed at Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Kevin Dawe, 31, has been charged with two counts of malicious use of telecommunications services, misdemeanors each punishable by up to six months in jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000.READ MORE: Trails, Camps Closed On Isle Royale After Wildfire Expands
Dawe sent threatening messages through website submissions to the governor’s Constituent Services Department in January and March.
To provide context for the charge, here is a censored version of a message sent:READ MORE: 3 Men Found Shot To Death Inside Southern Michigan Home
“Take care . . . and maybe shelter. We have been watching and know your every step. You f*** with everyday hard-working Americans, we F*** WITH YOU.”
“There is a fine line between airing grievances with an elected official and threatening their life or their loved ones,” Nessel said. “My office stands ready to pursue criminal charges against anyone who crosses that line.”
On Thursday, Aug. 19, Dawe turned himself into the Michigan State Police Metro North Post and posted a $500 cash bond.MORE NEWS: Oakland County Woman Wins $2M prize In Vaccine Sweepstakes
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.