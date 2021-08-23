(CBS DETROIT) – AT&T is looking to hire 300 retail consultants, with many of those positions available in the Detroit area.
To sweeten the deal, AT&T is also offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus to those hired.
This includes full and part-time positions.
The company will host two hiring events in the Metro Detroit area tomorrow.
One will take place in Shelby Township, and the other in Dearborn from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Those interested can attend in person or apply online.
For more information, visit here.
