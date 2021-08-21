SUPERGIRL – Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
SUPER FRIENDS REUNITED! – As Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Zor-El (guest star Jason Behr) make their return to National City, they are determined to keep the Phantom Zone behind them and enjoy being superheroes together.
Unfortunately, their overzealous efforts backfire, creating a whole new threat to National City.
The episode was directed by Armen V. Kevorkian and written by Dana Horgan & Jay Faerber (#608).
Original airdate 8/24/2021.