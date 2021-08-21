  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:37 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CW, Supergirl

SUPERGIRL – Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at 9pm on CW50

SUPER FRIENDS REUNITED! – As Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Zor-El (guest star Jason Behr) make their return to National City, they are determined to keep the Phantom Zone behind them and enjoy being superheroes together.

READ MORE: U.S. Extends Non-Essential Travel With Canada, Mexico

Unfortunately, their overzealous efforts backfire, creating a whole new threat to National City.

READ MORE: Hundreds Protest Against Genesse County Mask Mandate For Students

The episode was directed by Armen V. Kevorkian and written by Dana Horgan & Jay Faerber (#608).

MORE NEWS: Detroit Host, Activist Steve Hood Dies At 58

Original airdate 8/24/2021.