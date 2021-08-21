  • WWJ-TV

THE OUTPOST – Thursday, August 26, 2021, at 9pm on CW50

MEETING OF THE GODS – Talon (Jessica Green) and Luna (Maeve Courtier-Lilly) recruit an old friend to help them find an ancient key.

Tobin (Aaron Fontaine) and Falista (Georgia May-Foote) have an extraordinary meeting.

Wren (Izuka Foyle) and Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) unleash a menace causing Garret (Jake Stormoen) and Zed to go on a hunt.

The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Imogen Waterhouse (#3B07).

