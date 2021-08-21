THE OUTPOST – Thursday, August 26, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
MEETING OF THE GODS – Talon (Jessica Green) and Luna (Maeve Courtier-Lilly) recruit an old friend to help them find an ancient key.READ MORE: U.S. Extends Non-Essential Travel With Canada, Mexico
Tobin (Aaron Fontaine) and Falista (Georgia May-Foote) have an extraordinary meeting.READ MORE: Hundreds Protest Against Genesse County Mask Mandate For Students
Wren (Izuka Foyle) and Janzo (Anand Desai-Barochia) unleash a menace causing Garret (Jake Stormoen) and Zed to go on a hunt.
The episode was written by Jason Faller & Kynan Griffin and directed by Imogen Waterhouse (#3B07).MORE NEWS: Detroit Host, Activist Steve Hood Dies At 58
Original airdate 8/26/2021.