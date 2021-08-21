  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:37 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CW, Dynasty

DYNASTY – Friday, August 27, 2021, at 9pm on CW50

GRANT SHOW MAKES HIS DIRECTORIAL DEBUT; NENE LEAKES GUEST STARS – Blake (Grant Show) makes a life-changing announcement, in more than one way.

READ MORE: U.S. Extends Non-Essential Travel With Canada, Mexico

Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) calls on Nene Leakes (guest star Nene Leakes) to help stir the pot of competition in the online shopping world.

Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) attempts to make amends with Fallon and Adam (Sam Underwood), yet they are both suspicious of her motives.

Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) and Culhane (Robert C. Riley) have very different ways of processing recent events.

READ MORE: Hundreds Protest Against Genesse County Mask Mandate For Students

A new arrival to Atlanta raises many questions.

Michael Michele and Adam Huber also star.

The episode was written by David M. Israel and directed by Grant Show (#416).

MORE NEWS: Detroit Host, Activist Steve Hood Dies At 58

Original airdate 8/27/2021.