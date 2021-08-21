DC’S STARGIRL – Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
JIM GAFFIGAN VOICES THUNDERBOLT IN THIS EPISODE DIRECTED BY LEA THOMPSON — After getting a taste of the superhero life, Mike (Trae Romano) pleads with Pat (Luke Wilson) to let him join the team.
Elsewhere, after seeking help from Thunderbolt, the JSA prepare for a confrontation with The Shade.
Brec Bassinger, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Amy Smart, and Meg DeLacy also star.
Lea Thompson directed the episode written by Turi Meyer & Alfredo Septién (#203).
Lea Thompson directed the episode written by Turi Meyer & Alfredo Septién (#203).
Original airdate 8/24/2021.
Every episode of DC’S STARGIRL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.