DC’S STARGIRL – Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at 8pm on CW50

JIM GAFFIGAN VOICES THUNDERBOLT IN THIS EPISODE DIRECTED BY LEA THOMPSON — After getting a taste of the superhero life, Mike (Trae Romano) pleads with Pat (Luke Wilson) to let him join the team.

Elsewhere, after seeking help from Thunderbolt, the JSA prepare for a confrontation with The Shade.

Brec Bassinger, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Amy Smart, and Meg DeLacy also star.

Lea Thompson directed the episode written by Turi Meyer & Alfredo Septién (#203).

Original airdate 8/24/2021.

Every episode of DC’S STARGIRL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.