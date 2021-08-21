  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:37 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Burden of Truth, CW

BURDEN OF TRUTH – Friday, August 27, 2021, at 8pm on CW50

JOANNA MUST CREATE NEW OPTIONS IF SHE IS GOING TO PROVE HER CASE – Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) and Billy (Peter Mooney), struggling to deal with the demands of being new parents, are blindsided when their injunction against the mine is overturned.

READ MORE: U.S. Extends Non-Essential Travel With Canada, Mexico

Luna (Star Slade) tries to find a legal avenue to help a victim of trafficking.

READ MORE: Hundreds Protest Against Genesse County Mask Mandate For Students

The Millwood Police raid a safehouse, where Taylor (Anwen O’Driscoll) makes an important discovery.

The episode was directed by Madison Thomas and written by Felicia Brooker (#405).

MORE NEWS: Detroit Host, Activist Steve Hood Dies At 58

Original airdate 8/27/2021.