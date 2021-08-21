BURDEN OF TRUTH – Friday, August 27, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
JOANNA MUST CREATE NEW OPTIONS IF SHE IS GOING TO PROVE HER CASE – Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) and Billy (Peter Mooney), struggling to deal with the demands of being new parents, are blindsided when their injunction against the mine is overturned.READ MORE: U.S. Extends Non-Essential Travel With Canada, Mexico
Luna (Star Slade) tries to find a legal avenue to help a victim of trafficking.READ MORE: Hundreds Protest Against Genesse County Mask Mandate For Students
The Millwood Police raid a safehouse, where Taylor (Anwen O’Driscoll) makes an important discovery.
The episode was directed by Madison Thomas and written by Felicia Brooker (#405).MORE NEWS: Detroit Host, Activist Steve Hood Dies At 58
Original airdate 8/27/2021.