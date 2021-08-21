DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW – Sunday, August 22, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
LETTING YOUR GUARD DOWN – With the Legends on high alert with their unwanted guest in their custody, Ava (Jes Macallan) is tasked with the interrogation while Nate (Nick Zano) and Sara (Caity Lotz) watch.
Rory (Dominic Purcell) is struggling with the terrible pain in his head and Gary (Adam Tsekham) tries to help to manage it the best he can.
Meanwhile, Zari (Tala Ashe) enlists Astra (Olivia Swann) and Spooner's (Lisseth Chavez) help to figure what is going on with Constantine (Matt Ryan).
Shayan Sobhian also stars.
Nico Sachse directed the episode written by Phil Klemmer & Morgan Faust (613).
Original airdate 8/22/2021.