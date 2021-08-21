  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:37 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CW, Roswell

ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO – Monday, August 23, 2021, at 8pm on CW50

ANYONE CAN FALL – Liz (Jeanine Mason) makes the choice to lie to Heath (guest star Steven Krueger).

READ MORE: U.S. Extends Non-Essential Travel With Canada, Mexico

Maria (Heather Hemmens) and Rosa (Amber Midthunder) stand up to Jordan (guest star Michael Grant Terry) meanwhile Isobel (Lily Cowles) does some digging into Jones (Nathan Dean).

READ MORE: Hundreds Protest Against Genesse County Mask Mandate For Students

Also starring Michael Vlamis and Michael Trevino the episode was directed by Rachel Raimist and written by Alanna Bennett & Danny Tolli (#305).

MORE NEWS: Detroit Host, Activist Steve Hood Dies At 58

Original Airdate 8/23/2021.