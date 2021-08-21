DEAD PIXELS – Sunday, August 22, 2021, at 9:30pm on CW50
SEASON FINALE – Nicky (Will Merrick) prepares to meet his love interest Daisy IRL.READ MORE: U.S. Extends Non-Essential Travel With Canada, Mexico
Meanwhile, Meg (Alexa Davies) has rebooted an old version of Kingdom Scrolls that the three of them can play together.
What could possibly go wrong?READ MORE: Hundreds Protest Against Genesse County Mask Mandate For Students
Also starring Charlotte Ritchie, Sargon Yelda, and David Mumeni.
Jamie Jay Johnson directed the episode written by Jon Brown (#206).MORE NEWS: Detroit Host, Activist Steve Hood Dies At 58
Original airdate 8/22/2021.