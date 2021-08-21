WELLINGTON PARANORMAL – Sunday, August 22, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
POWER OF THREE – Officers Minogue (Mike Minogue) and O'Leary (Karen O'Leary) investigate at a local girls' high school when three teen witches start threatening students.
Also starring Maaka Pohatu.
Jackie van Beek directed the episode written by Amanda Alison (#202).
Original airdate 8/22/2021.