RIVERDALE – Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at 8pm on CW50

COYOTE UGLY — While helping Eric (guest star Sommer Carbuccia) deal with his PTSD, Archie (KJ Apa) is forced to confront his own past trauma in the Army.

To find the Lonely Highway killer, Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) come up with a way to lure truckers to Pop’s.

Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) extends an invitation to Kevin (Casey Cott) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) gives Reggie (Charles Melton) a shot to prove her wrong.

Madchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, and Drew Ray Tanner also star.

Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Evan Kyle (#513).

Original airdate 8/25/2021.