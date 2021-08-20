(CBS DETROIT) – Canadian travelers hoping to visit the U.S. will have to wait even longer.
The Department of Homeland Security says it’s extending border restrictions with Canada and Mexico for all non-essential travel until Sept. 21st.READ MORE: Hundreds Protest Against Genesse County Mask Mandate For Students
Americans can still visit Canada, which opened its borders to u-s visitors earlier this month.READ MORE: Detroit Host, Activist Steve Hood Dies At 58
The Ambassador Bridge previously announced it will continue to waive toll fees for those traveling to Canada to help reunite loved ones.MORE NEWS: MSP Captain Mike Brown To Run For Governor
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.