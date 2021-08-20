  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMThe Dr. Oz Show
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dream Cruise 2021, MDOT, Oakland County, traffic restrictions, Woodward, Woodward Dream Cruise

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation is reminding Michiganders that there will be temporary traffic restrictions on Woodward Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 21 for the Dream Cruise.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was granted a temporary traffic control order to restrict commercial vehicles heavier than 10,000 pounds, any vehicles exceeding a weight of 10,000 pounds, and all vehicles with trailers from Woodward Avenue for the Dream Cruise.

READ MORE: Judge Tells Prison To Seize Nassar's Money For Victims

 

COUNTY:

Oakland

 

COMMUNITIES:

Berkley

Birmingham

Bloomfield Hills

Bloomfield Township

Ferndale

Huntington Woods

READ MORE: Michigan Inmate Charged In Florida Teen's 1985 Death

Pleasant Ridge

Pontiac

Royal Oak

 

ROADWAY:

M-1 (Woodward Avenue) between M-102 (8 Mile Road) and Pontiac Loop

 

M-1 TRAFFIC CONTROL TIME FRAME:

Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021

9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

 

MORE NEWS: Months Later, Man Charged In Death Of Woman Found In Detroit Garage

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.