(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation is reminding Michiganders that there will be temporary traffic restrictions on Woodward Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 21 for the Dream Cruise.
The Oakland County Sheriff's Office was granted a temporary traffic control order to restrict commercial vehicles heavier than 10,000 pounds, any vehicles exceeding a weight of 10,000 pounds, and all vehicles with trailers from Woodward Avenue for the Dream Cruise.
COUNTY:
Oakland
COMMUNITIES:
Berkley
Birmingham
Bloomfield Hills
Bloomfield Township
Ferndale
Huntington Woods
Pleasant Ridge
Pontiac
Royal Oak
ROADWAY:
M-1 (Woodward Avenue) between M-102 (8 Mile Road) and Pontiac Loop
M-1 TRAFFIC CONTROL TIME FRAME:
Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021
9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

