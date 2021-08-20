DETROIT (AP) — A man has been charged with murder in the death of a woman whose body was found months ago in a Detroit garage.
A magistrate ordered Juma Reeves to jail without bond Wednesday, citing his criminal record and other factors.
“There is also a charge of tampering with evidence. That indicates that I need to be concerned about flight,” said Magistrate Malaika Ramsey-Heath of 36th District Court.
Brandy Nelson's body was discovered in a garage on March 2, the victim of blunt force trauma, police said. She was reported missing on Feb. 16.
Reeves, 46, and Nelson, 20, had a child together.
Reeves, 46, and Nelson, 20, had a child together.

It wasn't immediately known if Reeves has an attorney who could comment on the allegations. In the 1990s, he was involved in a house fire that contributed to the death of a firefighter, FOX 2 reported, citing information disclosed in court.
