(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 4,197 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 37 deaths Wednesday.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 929,574 and 20,113 deaths as of Aug. 20.

Wednesday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Friday, July 30. Over the two days (Thursday and Friday) the average number of new confirmed cases is 2,098 per day.

The deaths announced Friday includes 13 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

Data is now being updated on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

In the state, as of June 25, there has been a total of 865,577 recovered cases of COVID-19.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated Tuesday and Friday with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

